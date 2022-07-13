JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Cancer Control Program and the Missouri Cancer Consortium were selected to participate in the George Washington University Cancer Center's Cancer Control Implementation Science Base Camp.
The goal of the camp is to advance health equity by enhancing cancer control plan implementation.
Members of the team include:
- Misty Phillips, DHSS comprehensive cancer program manager
- Xarria Lewis, DHSS comprehensive cancer program specialist
- Sarah Van Vickle-Chavez, senior scientist at Siteman Cancer Center and chair-elect with the Missouri Cancer Consortium
Only 10 teams across the United States were chosen to participate.
The team will focus on an intervention project related to one particular aspect of the cancer control continuum with a focus on health equity.
These aspects include prevention, screening, treatment or supportive care.
The camp will provide insight into the major phases of a cancer control plan including evaluating context, using evidence and theories to develop strategies, evaluation, facilitating change and sustainability.
According to DHSS, Missouri will benefit from:
- Access to virtual training and related resources developed by experts
- Networking
- Application of skills through virtual and live sessions
- Supportive team huddles to support the implementation and brainstorming of project plans with guidance from facilitators
- Opportunities to engage with other teams