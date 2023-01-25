COLUMBIA - The Missouri Senate Judiciary Committee discussed the Judicial Privacy Act on Monday, which would make it a class D felony to post private information about judges online.
Two Missouri judges spoke to the committee about their experiences with doxxing, including receiving death threats over the phone and having protestors show up at their home, according to the Columbia Missourian.
All witnesses who spoke during the committee meeting were in favor of the legislation, citing the importance of protecting the judiciary from threats.
Senate bill 72 is similar to federal legislation passed last year that protects federal judges from having their personal information leaked. The bill protects not only judges in Missouri but includes language that would protect direct family members as well.
The bill introduced by Sen. Curtis Trent (R-Springfield) provides protections to judges in office.
"No person, business, or association shall publicly post or display on the internet content that includes a judicial officer's personal information, provided that the judicial officer has made a written request to the person, business, or association that it refrain from disclosing the personal information," the text of the bill reads.
Trent says the information that would be protected has nothing to do with the official duties of the judge.
"It's their personal identifying information, their residence, their private life, the information that could be used by a malicious actor to show up at their house to threaten them, to try and intimidate them," he explained.
"Sometimes justice is not popular," Trent said. "Sometimes there are people who are angry about justice and judges should be able to do their work without that fear of intimidation."
This legislation is similar to previous bills that would have made it a class E felony or a class A misdemeanor to post private information of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and their immediate families. Neither of these bills have become law.
"I've had some experience with people who have crossed that line between our private and our public lives," Dale Youngs, a judge for Division 6 of the Missouri 16th Judicial Circuit Court, said. "Of the 400 plus judges and commissioners in the state, there's not one of us who has not had an experience with someone who has sent us a threatening email or a threatening letter."
By declaring the release of private judicial information a felony, the bill would ensure that if a person is convicted, it will remain on their permanent criminal record. They would be required to disclose their status as a felon on job and housing applications. It would also deny them the right to vote or run for public office.