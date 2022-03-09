JEFFERSON CITY – Two bills and a joint resolution in the Missouri Senate would further limit abortion access in the state. A committee was scheduled to hear all three pieces of legislation on Wednesday, but only heard one due to hours of delay.
More than a dozen people came from all over the state to testify for and against the legislation, which include Senate bill 753, Senate bill 778 and Senate joint resolution 34.
Senate bill 753, or the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, is the only abortion-related bill the committee heard on Wednesday.
The bill would ban abortion if the fetus has a heartbeat, require doctors to resuscitate aborted fetuses if there is a heartbeat and open a pathway for lawsuits against those who violate the act.
Sen. Erik Burlison (R-Christian County), the bill's sponsor, said it aims to protect children.
“If a child is born alive, they should be protected the same way as any other child," Sen. Burlison said. "This is a living, breathing human. It has the right to live."
A doctor from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists spoke in opposition of the bill and said there's more to medical care than a heartbeat.
“Keeping somebody alive as you understand it… is not the only consideration when we think about the medical standard of care,” Dr. Colleen Nicholson said.
It is unclear when the committee will reschedule the hearings for the other legislation that were canceled Wednesday.