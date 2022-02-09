JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate reconvened at noon Wednesday to continue its debate over the proposed redistricting map. They have yet to come to an agreement over the proposed maps.
The House of Representatives passed a 6-2 map. This would give Republicans an advantage in six districts.
Representatives in the Democratic party believe that a 5-3 split would more closely reflect the results of statewide elections.
Meanwhile, some Republicans are pushing for a 7-1 split that would give them more control over the state. Senators voted down the first proposed 7-1 map offered by Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring).
Sen. Bob Onder (R- Lake St. Louis) has played a large part in representing the faction of Republicans who prefer the 7-1 maps. Sen. Onder said he and several other the Republicans are fighting for maps they believe in because they do not feel heard.
"This is what happens when you try to run over your colleagues in the Missouri Senate," Sen. Onder said.
Sen. Onder and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) are leading two different sides of the Republican Party. Sen. Onder asked Sen. Rowden if their differences could cause Rowden to challenge him on the Senate floor.
"And you would never support moving to previous question against members of your own caucus?" Sen. Onder asked Sen. Rowden on the floor.
"Senator, I'm not sure anything is off the table," Sen. Rowden responded.
Fourteen Republicans including Senate leadership, joined 10 Democrats in rejecting the proposal.
The Senate introduced Senate Bill 663, which would draw new congressional districts across the state.