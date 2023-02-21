JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate could vote on and approve the supplemental state budget for fiscal year 2023 as early as Wednesday.
If passed, this legislation could result in major pay increases for state workers. This would beat Gov. Mike Parson's target deadline of having an approved budget on his desk by March 1.
This budget includes an 8.7% pay increase for state workers and a $2/hour increase for congregate workers on shifts where they work weekends and overnight.
Because the legislation was passed in committee on Tuesday, Wednesday's full Senate session will be the earliest that it can be voted on and passed.
Senate Majority Leader Cindy O'Laughlin (R-Shelbina) will have to add the legislation to the Senate agenda in order for this to happen.
Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, which unanimously passed the supplemental budget Tuesday morning. He believes the Senate will get the legislation quickly passed.
"I don't know the exact plan for this week, but most certainly I think Senator O'Laughlin will probably push this bill forward," he said.
Hoskins added that getting the supplemental budget passed quickly is great for state workers.
"Whether it's corrections officers, whether it's nurses that work at our veterans homes, whether it's maintenance workers at our veterans cemeteries, we want to make sure that those jobs are filled," he said.
Gov. Parson's communications director Kellie Jones emphasized that state employee wage raises are a key reason why the March 1 deadline is so important. If passed before then, state workers will receive the pay increase on their March paychecks.
Sen. Hoskins emphasized that Gov. Parson's State of the State address made it clear that passing the budget quickly was a priority.
"I know the governor is very concerned about pay, as far as the state workers go," he said. "And, where we rank, not only compared to other states, but where our state worker's pay ranks compared to the private sector."
This would be the largest single state worker pay increase in Missouri history if enacted.