JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate is finalizing details on a bill that could legalize sports betting in Missouri casinos and online.
Legislators in committee on Monday discussed an appropriate tax rate to include in the bill and what the tax revenue from the bets would go toward. The tax rate could end up anywhere from 8% to 21%, and some legislators are pushing for a portion of the revenue to go toward gambling addiction treatment programs.
While Missouri legislators are discussing the final details to the sports wagering bill, Kansas is heading toward the finish line on their own version.
Sen. Lincoln Hough, chairman of the Governmental Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee, listened to discussions about the bill Monday. He said Missourians should get the same opportunity as those in surrounding states to partake in legal sports betting.
“I think right now is the time to do something and make it fair and equitable for the people that live here, instead of you know, people sometimes driving across state lines, and then placing bets over there,” he said.
Hough also said the bill aligns with multiple entities that are part of the sports betting industry.
“Essentially, what you've had over the last several years is sports teams having one position athletes having one position casinos having one position," he said. "And now it seems like with the two bills we've combined right now, those groups are all aligned, and they're all working together.”
Daniel Wallach is an attorney who works in the regulated sports betting and gaming industry. He said Missouri is in line to have the most extensive rollout of sports betting in any state of the country.
"Missouri is one of the most progressive markets for sports betting. It will have among the highest number of licenses, as well as direct participation by the professional sports teams," Wallach said. "You have 52 points of distribution for sports betting, you've got the 13 bricks and mortar casinos and you've got 39 online sports betting licenses."
Wallach opened the nation’s first law firm focused solely on sports betting after the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on state authorized sports betting in 2018.
“It took me several months to get up the courage and nerve to leave a law firm where I've been practicing for 20 years. I had begun immersing myself in gaming, legal and regulatory work several years earlier,” he said. “I think the epiphany came to me fairly quickly that it might be in my best interest to spend 100% of my time focused on sports betting and gaming law.”
Wallach said he has closely followed legislation on sports betting in multiple states, including Missouri. He believes the bill in the Missouri Senate will pass before the end of the legislative session on May 13, but the discussion over the bill’s tax rate is not a deal breaker.
“I have never seen a sports betting bill fail over only the tax rate," Wallach said. "There were usually other factors, such as who gets to operate how many licenses, who are the license holders…”
Wallach said, however, it’s going to be a very tough climb for the Missouri legislature to enact the bill before Kansas because of the large number of licenses Missouri can give out.
“In Missouri, you're contemplating having 39 online sports-betting licenses and 13 brick-and-mortar sports betting licenses. So that's a lot of regulatory and licensing work that the Gaming Commission in Missouri is going to have to come off and pull off in time for the beginning of the NFL season," he said.
By contrast, Kansas will have far fewer license holders, with just four state-licensed casinos and around three partnered-online brands.
According to Wallach, the most profitable month for sports betting is in September, around the beginning of the NFL season, the end of MLB season and approaching playoffs in hockey and basketball soon thereafter. However, a smooth rollout of the bill is of high importance.
“The most important public policy objective is to get it right and to make sure that the launch is smooth and that there are no mistakes and many states have jumped the gun and had some rollout issues.”
For some Missourians using offshore betting websites, Wallach said the new legislation will make it easier for them to fight disputes if needed.
“I would think that it would be much more beneficial to have a legal regulated option because you have consumer protections,” he said.
The bill is awaiting action on the Senate floor, where it could end up in another committee or to the governor's desk for approval.