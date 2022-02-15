JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate did not discuss any redistricting maps while multiple rallies called for change Tuesday afternoon.
After more than 24 hours of filibuster and an unusual Saturday session, the Senate has still not reached an agreement on a congressional redistricting plan.
Right now Republicans hold six of the eight U.S. seats in the House. However, conservative Senators are pushing for a redistricting plan to add a seventh Republican seat.
There were two rallies at the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon calling for the 7-1 redistricting map. One was by the SCC Parents Association as a series of pickup trucks drove to the Capitol rallying for the map. Another was held by the conservative caucus in the Capitol rotunda.
Sen. Bob Onder (R-Lake St. Louis) was at Tuesday's rally in the rotunda. Onder has been one of the senators pushing for a 7-1 redistricting map.
"I'm hoping it will get people to open their eyes and realize that we need to come together as a party and draw a map that represents Missouri values," Onder said.
Minority party Democrats contend a 5-3 Republican edge among districts would be best representative of statewide elections. But no Republicans are advocating for that.
The House previously passed a plan that is projected to continue the 6-2 Republican edge while making relatively modest changes to account for population shifts within the current districts.
Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said while he is in full support of people's voices being heard, this process is a lot more complicated than what people think.
"This is nuanced. This is tough. There's a lot of overlap," Rowden said. "It's not my job to appeal to the people that are screaming the loudest. It's my job to pass the right thing."
Both Rowden and Onder say the Senate should reach some sort of agreement by the end of this week. There is a chance for the maps to go to court if the Senate cannot reach an agreement.
The Senate must come up with a map by Monday's deadline.