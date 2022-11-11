JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate and House elected their Republican and Democratic leadership teams this week for the upcoming legislative session.
The 102nd General Assembly will begin on Jan. 4 with Sen. Caleb Rowden as president pro tem. He previously served as the majority floor leader.
“It is an incredible honor to serve the people of my district and of this great state in this way,” Rowden said. “We are going to work together in the Senate to make Missouri the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family. The next generation of Missourians deserve more opportunities than we have today, and I will work every day to help that hope become a reality.”
Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin was elected take over as majority floor leader, marking the first time a female will hold this office.
Rep. Dean Plocher was unanimously selected to serve as Speaker of the House. Rep. Mike Henderson will serve as the speaker pro tempore and Rep. Jon Patterson will serve as the majority floor leader, assisted by Rep. Jamie Burger.
House Republican members also chose Rep. Hardy Billington as the majority whip, Rep. Chris Dinkins as the majority caucus chair and Rep. Ann Kelley as the majority caucus secretary.
Sen. John Rizzo will keep his title as Democratic leader.
"Missouri Senate Democrats are focused on issues that matter to voters like restoring women's rights, keeping our communities safe, and standing up to corporations who price gouge families with the cost of gas and groceries," Rizzo said. “The MAGA Extremism coming from the Republican Party continues to drive voters away, and we are glad to offer a new, commonsense alternative with Missouri Senate Democrats.”
The Democratic Caucus also elected Sen. Doug Beck as assistant leader, Sen. Angela Mosley as caucus chair and Sen. Steve Roberts as caucus whip.
Meanwhile in the House, Rep. Crystal Quade won her third term as minority floor leader, while Rep. Richard Brown will serve as assistant minority floor leader.
“My colleagues continue to put their faith in my direction for the caucus, and I cannot understate how much I respect and appreciate their trust as we approach two more years in the House,” Quade said. “I look forward to ending my time in the House as a leader that represents citizens across the state that share Democratic values.”
Democratic members chose Rep. Ingrid Burnett as minority caucus chair, Rep. Emily Weber as caucus vice-chair, Rep. Gretchen Bangert as caucus secretary and Jamie Johnson as the caucus' policy chair.
The House Democratic Caucus noted Aune is the first Hispanic woman and Weber is the first Asian-American woman to hold positions in the caucus.