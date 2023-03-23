JEFFERSON CITY - Two bills surrounding transgender rights passed in the Missouri Senate Thursday morning. Both bills now go to the House for final approval.
Senate bill 49, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) bans gender-reassignment therapies and surgeries for minors. SB 39, sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City) makes it a requirement for transgender athletes to play on the sports team that matches the sex on their birth certificate.
SB 49, otherwise known as "Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act," passed in the Senate 24-8.
Under SB 49, hormone treatment and puberty blockers cannot be prescribed to minors. If any parts of the bill are violated, a health care provider's license could be revoked.
SB 49 was amended with SBs 236 and 164. Those already using hormone treatment or puberty blockers can continue until the law goes into effect in August.
SB 39, dubbed the "Save Women's Sports Act," passed in the Senate 25-8.
Both bills have amendments that allow them to expire in 2027.
The bills have been a controversial topic throughout the legislative session. Committee hearings saw multiple testimonies, for both sides of the bills.
Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City), an openly gay member of the Missouri Senate, released a statement on Twitter following the bills' passage.
Sen. Razer’s statement on initial passage of anti-LGBTQ legislation: pic.twitter.com/noBYqGNEh3— State Senator Greg Razer (@SenGregRazer) March 23, 2023
