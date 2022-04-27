JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Senate recognized the Jewish holiday Yom HaShoah on the Senate floor Wednesday.
Yom HaShoah is also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year it is observed from the evening of April 27 until the evening of April 28.
Sen. Jill Schupp (D- Maryland Heights) spoke on the Senate floor about the Holocaust and the importance of recognizing and remembering it.
"This is something we can't forget and we say to never forget," Sen. Schupp said. "I would like to ask for a moment of silence in recognition of those who died and those who did what they could to try and save people."
More than 6 million Jewish people died in the Holocaust, which Sen. Schupp compared to the full population of Missouri.
According to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, Yom HaShoah is on the 27th day of the month of Nisan on the Hebrew calendar. The date coincides with the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, which started April 19, 1943 and lasted until May 16, 1943.