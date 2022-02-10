JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate adjourned Thursday afternoon after 4 days of debate with no decision on congressional redistricting.
The House of Representatives passed a 6-2 map last month, similar to the one Missouri uses currently.
This gives Republicans an advantage in six districts. Senator Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) joined the majority of senate Republicans in support of this map.
"It's not really a matter of the votes. We actually have multiple plans that have 18 votes to get done," Sen. Rowden said. "It's just a matter of getting to the vote."
There's still a group of senators in the Republican caucus in favor of a 7-1 map. Senators voted down that map on Monday night after it was offered by Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring).
Across the aisle, Senate Democrats proposed a map with a projected 5-3 split. They say this would more closely reflect the results of statewide elections.
Thursday is usually the end of the work week for senators. However, they'll be back Friday at 10 a.m. It's possible debate will continue into Saturday as well.