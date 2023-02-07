JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson confirmed the state will carry out the execution of 58-year-old Leonard Taylor on Tuesday.
A letter from NAACP President Derrick Johnson sent to the governor questioned the evidence used to convict Taylor and asked Parson to spare his life.
"The state of Missouri has the life of a man on its hands," Johnson said. "On behalf of the NAACP, I am asking you to stop the execution of Mr. Taylor."
Taylor was sentenced to death by lethal injection after being found guilty in a 2004 quadruple homicide in St. Louis. According to prosecutors, Taylor fatally shot his girlfriend Angela Rowe and her three children. He then fled to California.
Taylor insists he was in California to visit a daughter at the time of the murders and has maintained his innocence throughout his 15-year incarceration.
Parson responded with a press release affirming that Taylor will be executed.
The governor said Taylor's conviction to death has been upheld by several different courts. The statement shares that Parson acknowledges Taylors claim to innocence, but fails to overshadow the "gruesome facts" of the homicides. He states Taylor's sentence is about justice.
"The State of Missouri will carry out Taylor’s sentences according to the Court's order and deliver justice for the four innocent lives he stole," Parson said.
If Parson stays true to his statements, Taylor would be the third execution by the state of Missouri in the past three months.
Missouri currently ranks fifth in number of executions by a state since 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
There are currently more than 30 religious and civil rights groups also against the execution of Taylor. They wrote to prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell requesting him to reconsider his decision to ask a state judge for another hearing. They say Bell has "a clear opportunity to free an innocent Black man".
Bell made the decision on Jan. 30 that "the facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence."
Taylor is set be executed via lethal injection within a 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.