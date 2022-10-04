JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Senate approved a $40 million package to create and extend agricultural tax credits in a 26-3 vote Tuesday.
House bill 3 has now passed both legislative chambers and it will now move to Gov. Mike Parson's desk. With both the rural incentives and income tax cuts bills passed, the special session is now over. Gov. Parson's office said he will sign the bills into law Wednesday morning at the State Capitol.
Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove) attempted to amend the bill to bar foreign-owned farms from receiving the bill's tax credits, but the amendment was deemed to be out of the special session's scope. If that amendment had passed, the bill would've needed to go through the House again.
"We need to protect our land," Moon said. "We need to protect not only for those who are currently farming, but for those who come after us."
Moon was concerned that foreign-owned farms will start to displace locally-owned farms in the future. He said Missouri farms need to be protected from foreign encroachment.
While the amendment had no success in the special session, Sen. Jason Bean (R-Dunklin) said foreign-owned farms could become a topic in the Senate's regular session come January.
The bill will add several new tax credits and extend existing tax credits. These include:
- An ethanol retailers incentive for retailers selling E15, a higher ethanol blend than is sold at most stations.
- Biodiesel incentive programs, which will create biodiesel tax credits for producers and give higher tax credits depending on the percent of biodiesel in fuel blends.
- An urban farms incentive that creates a tax credit for the creation of improvement of urban farms in communities of 50,000 or more.
- A tax credit for the expansion or modernization of meat processing facilities.
- A tax credit for sawmills to convert wood waste into energy.
Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) held a press conference following the vote, where he said cooperation between the Senate and the House led to the passing of the rural incentives and tax cuts.
"We had some different ideas on the tax bill, but we were able to find a place where it made sense to move forward on both," Rowden said.
Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence) said the tax credits weren't a huge deal for Missouri farmers, but that they were necessary.
"Do I believe that it goes above and beyond to help the agriculture community? Probably not," Rizzo said. "But it maintains the status quo, which in my opinion, is what they need."