JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri General Assembly's recent budget approval gives funds to school programs across the state.
State lawmakers approved the budget last Friday which included a host of funding options for state programs.
Both chambers agreed to a total budget of approximately $50 billion with $3.6 billion allocated for Department Elementary and Secondary Education spending.
To further break it down, educational departments across the state will receive increases in four key areas:
- $233 million goes to fully fund public school transportation for the second consecutive year
- $78 million to increase child care subsidy payments
- $56 million to expand pre-K programs
- $29 million to fully fund teacher salary increases
Lawmakers also expanded a grant program to ensure K-12 teachers make at least $38,000 a year. The state previously required school districts to provide nearly one third of the costs to raise salaries. Beginning in July, the state will foot the bill to hike pay to that level.
Missouri currently ranks 47th in the nation in average teacher salary, and these funds are an effort to meet national standards.
"There's nothing more important than having a great teacher in the classroom," David Luther, communications director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators, said. "Seeing funding to improve teachers salaries, that's a very big deal for school districts across the state."
Luther also mentioned this could help attract new teachers to the state.
"Being able to pay better is going to help the recruiting and retaining [of] staff, [in] all schools," Luther said. "You ask educators why they're in education, they're not going to go to salary first. But they have families and they need to take care of those needs"
One state representative said these pay increases help, but there is still a long way to go.
"The $38,000 [of teacher salary] is not going to bring us too much off of last place anyway," Rep. Adrian Plank (D-Columbia) said. "If you're a teacher and you're living on the border of Missouri, there's a good chance you're going to Illinois, Iowa, Arkansas because they pay teachers more money."
Plank said he believes there should be more efforts made to help teachers.
"If we really wanted to take it seriously, we would lead in education funding," Plank said.
According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Missouri ranks 37th in the nation for assessments in mathematics, reading, writing and science at grades 4, 8 and 12.
The spending for education is made possible due to a surplus in the state general revenue fund. At the end of April, there was $5.4 billion in the general revenue fund, 16 times more than the same date five years ago.
The state budget will go into effect by July 1.