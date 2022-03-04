COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Board of Nursing announced on Friday that it will provide grants to seven Missouri universities and colleges in support of nursing education programs.
13 grant proposals were recieved so far this year and on Thursday, the Missouri State Board of Nursing approved seven grants, totaling nearly $1 million.
A press release said the Nursing Education Incentive Program (NEIP) grants were established in 2011 in order to increase the physical and educational capacity of professional nursing programs in Missouri.
The grants are being awarded to help schools provide additional education and to assist in addressing the nursing shortage.
In a statement, Executive Director of the Missouri State Board of Nursing Lori Scheidt said she is proud to see the programs receive support.
“The Governor has made it clear that his priorities include workforce, infrastructure, and health care," Scheidt said. "He has all departments working in synergy on these priorities. We are extremely proud of our Missouri nursing programs for proposing solutions to the nursing shortage and embracing innovation."
Nursing schools being awarded the 2022 NEIP grant awards include the following:
- Avila University - $146,257
- Graceland University - $138,168
- North Central Missouri College - $145,189
- Research College - $147,712.42
- University of Central Missouri - $149,070
- University of Missouri - Kansas City - $150,000
- Webster University - $111,725
The release said funding will cover course development and instructional design and external media and content experts to develop the nursing program. The program is designed to reach more students in rural/underserved areas of the state.