COLUMBIA — For the past three years, Missouri has been in a very long la Niña period. Meaning the ocean's surface temperature over the equatorial pacific has been cooler.
That changed this past spring and now El Niño, which is warmer water over the equatorial pacific, is taking place.
El Niño conditions are being measured in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and Missouri has seen the easterly winds across the pacific ocean subside, with warm water coming from the western coast of South America. This sets up a permanent pressure pattern that then impacts circulation across the entire globe.
One expert from the American Association of State Climatologists says that continuous hot temperatures can effect the drought conditions we see in the future.
"Unfortunately, you know, we've seen a week with no significant precipitation in Missouri," said Missouri State Climatologist, ZacK Leasor. "It's looking like another week of that ahead. Maybe a little bit of rainfall Saturday into Sunday, but it's probably going to be dry. Two weeks of dry weather, we've also got very hot temperatures, with hot temperatures, that's gonna increase evaporation and transportation from plants," Leasor said. "What that means, is water's moving from the surface, back up into the atmosphere. With no rain to replace that, it's going to be pretty easy to dry out."
Regarding climate change, Leasor said in 2023, Missouri's seasonal data shows a bit of a shift due to the frequent high temperatures and periods of drought.
"All year, we've been slightly above average," said Leasor. "And so it doesn't look like anything that is going to be record breaking or anything. But I think so far, January through July, the average for the state, it's about the 12th warmest year on record for Missouri so far."
According to Leasor, there are a few things that people can do to reduce climate change.
"We can definitely be more aware of the risks, as far as preparing for drought," said Leasor. "You know, thinking about resilient climate smart agriculture."
If you are worried about climate conditions and want to know more about how you can help, contact your state climatologist through the American Association of State Climatologists.