SEDALIA — The Missouri State Fair begins Thursday, with the Opening Day Ceremony kicking off at 11 a.m. on the south side of the Agriculture Building.
Last year's fair was canceled due to the pandemic. The Sedalia fairground was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020.
The Marshall Municipal Band will perform with special guests including the youth representing the Boys and Girls Club of West Central Missouri.
The 2021 Missouri State Fair Queen Pageant and Coronation will occur at 1 p.m. in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, followed by the Opening Day Parade later in the evening at 6 p.m.
The Fair will honor active duty military and veterans at the Military Flag Retreat ceremony.
The ceremony, honoring Donald Barbour of Sedalia, will be held at 5 p.m. with a flag lowering and presentation at the flagpole by the Centennial Ticket Booth.
There will also be plenty of live entertainment on the Budweiser Stage featuring artists and bands.
This year’s lineup includes:
- Thursday, Aug. 12: The Nace Brothers 2, 6 & 8 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 13: The Nace Brothers 2 & 6 p.m.; Madd Hoss Jackson 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 14: Wildfire featuring Molly Lovette 2 & 6 p.m.; Members Only 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 15: Supermatics 2, 6 & 8 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 16: Supermatics 2, 6 & 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 17: Clay Clear Band 2, 6 & 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 18: Full Moon Band 2 & 6 p.m.; Alec Davis 8 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 19: The Vincents 2 & 6 p.m.; Soul Root 8 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 20: Honky-Tonk Dream 2 & 6 p.m.; Dirt Road Addiction 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 21: Cedar Creek Band 2 & 6 p.m.; Dirt Road Addiction 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 22: Supermatics 4 p.m.
There is a gate Admission for the fair, which runs Aug. 12-22. The costs are as follows:
- Single Day Adult: $12
- Seniors (age 60 & over): $8
- Youth (ages 6-12): $3
- Kids (age 5 & under): Free
You can purchase tickets in person at the following locations or online:
- Missouri State Fair Box Office
- Break Time Convenience Stores
- Orscheln Farm & Home Stores
For more information about the Missouri State Fair, visit its website.