SEDALIA – The Missouri State Fair is set to be full on for August in Sedalia and will bring back all the usual attractions and vendors.
Kari Mergen, marketing director for the Missouri State Fair, said there will be no capacity limits at the fair and people can choose if they want to wear a mask or not. “Situational awareness” is the only protocol at this point she said.
“If you’re comfortable coming out here, you’re comfortable in outdoor spaces, that’s certainly going to be people’s prerogative. But at this point, there are no additional safety measures that we have discussed or confirmed, but we’re still several months out,” she said.
She said the biggest factor in making the decision to bring the fair back was watching COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates in the area. The fair is working with local and state governments leading up to the event.
“It’s not just the state fair and the State Fair Commission that says what we’re going to do or what we’re not going to do. Certainly, the health departments would be at the table for that decision as well.”
The Missouri State Fair was canceled in 2020 due to safety precautions from the pandemic. Instead, there was a youth livestock show that took place in July.
Mergen said the fair is a great economic driver for the area and not having it last year affected many vendors and organizations.
“These concessionaires and vendors, this is their livelihood for a lot of them. And so, they have been very dormant the last year and so they’re excited to get back at it,” Mergen said. “We’re certainly excited to have a fair that’s going to bring in people staying in hotel rooms and eating in restaurants here in the town as well as the fair.”
According to Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard, the positivity rate in Pettis County is 11.54%, and there have been 17 new cases in the past seven days. The county has had 77 deaths from COVID-19 and 4,812 known cases. Missouri's 7-day positivity rate is 4.5%, with 2,358 cases added in the past seven days.