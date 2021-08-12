SEDALIA − The Missouri State Fair returned to Sedalia Thursday after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Fair Director Mark Wolfe says prepping for the fair never stops, even once the fair has started.
"This is what we do year-round," Wolfe said. "There's thousands of contracts we have to do and it's really a year long effort."
As COVID-19 cases rise in Missouri, Wolfe says he and his staff are taking extra precautions with preparation and how the fair is organized.
"There's 396 acres here at the fairgrounds," Wolfe said. "We're doing everything on our end to keep this clean and safe."
The fair runs from August 12 to 22 and will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic daily from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in partnership with the Sedalia Department of Health.
To see the daily event schedule, visit the fair website.