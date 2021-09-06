CALLAWAY COUNTY - During Labor Day weekend the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported significantly fewer crashes than in 2020.
According to the current MSHP online crash report, so far they have reported 75 crashes this weekend. (These numbers are accurate as of 1:00 a.m 9/7.)
The time frame that the MSHP considers Labor Day weekend activity is from 6p.m. Friday until 11:59p.m, Monday.
- Friday, Sept. 3 - 8 reported crashes
- Saturday, Sept. 4 - 28 reported crashes
- Sunday, Sept. 5 - 23 reported crashes
- Monday, Sept. 6 - 16 reported crashes
This time last year, MSHP reported 274 crashes in the same time period. Additionally, they reported 10 fatalities, 13 statewide.
So far, that number from the holiday weekend is now seven according to the information found on MSHP's website.
Some travelers are saying the drive home from the long weekend has been pretty smooth.
Brandon Bartels drove four hours across Missouri from Kansas City to Saint Louis.
Bartels said he is staying alert to the holiday traffic.
"You're watching out for cops, you're watching out for trucks on the side of the road broke down so you want to get on the side," Bartels said. "But pretty much, traffic's been nice all the way here."
He said he also has seen a lot of state troopers on the highways.
"I've seen a few cops pull a few people over," Bartels said. "But no accidents so far."