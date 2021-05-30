JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri State Museum will continue to host virtual "Landing After Hours."
The event is a part of an ongoing series and is held annually on the first Wednesday of each month.
The program, Civil War Commemoration in Missouri, is about the people of Missouri and their role in helping the nation with reconciling and healing in the years after the Civil War.
The program is scheduled on June 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. on the museum's Facebook page and will be joined by the guest speaker, Amy Fluker.