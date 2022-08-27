JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Parks is inviting the public to informational meetings throughout the state to gather input on the operation of its parks, according to a press release from the organization.
The parks holding these meetings are as follows:
- Finger Lakes State Park (1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia 65202): open house from 1 to 2 p.m. at the beach parking lot, however if it rains the meeting will be held at the enclosed shelter instead. For more information, call (573) 443-5315.
- Lewis and Clark, Weston state parks: a combined open house will be held at Lewis and Clark State Park Shelter (801 Lakecrest Blvd., Rushville 64484) and will begin at 3 p.m. For more information, call (816) 579-5564.
- Big Lake State Park (204 Lake Shore Drive, Craig 64437): the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, call (660) 771-6341.
- Washington State Park (13041 State Highway 104, De Soto 63020): open house from 10 a.m. to noon at Shelter 2 (Big River Day-Use Area). For more information, call (636) 586-5768.
Missouri State Parks team members will be at the visitor center to answer questions and provide information.
For a list of more scheduled informational meetings, click here. If you are interested in learning more about state parks and historic sites, you can also visit the Missouri State Parks website.