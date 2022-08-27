JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri State Parks is inviting the public to informational meetings throughout the state to gather input on the operation of its parks, according to a press release from the organization.

The parks holding these meetings are as follows:

  • Finger Lakes State Park (1505 E. Peabody Road, Columbia 65202): open house from 1 to 2 p.m. at the beach parking lot, however if it rains the meeting will be held at the enclosed shelter instead. For more information, call (573) 443-5315.
  • Lewis and Clark, Weston state parks: a combined open house will be held at Lewis and Clark State Park Shelter (801 Lakecrest Blvd., Rushville 64484) and will begin at 3 p.m. For more information, call (816) 579-5564.
  • Big Lake State Park (204 Lake Shore Drive, Craig 64437): the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. For more information, call (660) 771-6341.
  • Washington State Park (13041 State Highway 104, De Soto 63020): open house from 10 a.m. to noon at Shelter 2 (Big River Day-Use Area). For more information, call (636) 586-5768.

Missouri State Parks team members will be at the visitor center to answer questions and provide information.

For a list of more scheduled informational meetings, click here. If you are interested in learning more about state parks and historic sites, you can also visit the Missouri State Parks website.

Emma Boyle is a junior at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism and international studies. You can reach her at emmakboyle@umsystem.edu.

