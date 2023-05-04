JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Parks has been named a finalist for a 2023 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
Hosted by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the award works in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. If successful, Missouri Parks would receive nationwide recognition.
“This recognition can be attributed to an outstanding and dedicated group of professional team members caring for our 92 state parks and historic sites,” David Kelly, director of Missouri State Parks, said. “We are very proud of our team and the work they do each and every day to provide a quality experience for our visitors.”
Three other state park systems are in the running for the top award: Ohio State Parks and Watercraft, Texas State Parks and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails. The winner will be announced at the National Recreation and Park Association's annual conference in October in Dallas, Texas.
Alongside citizen support, Kelly credits the Parks’ success to the Parks, Soil and Water Sales Tax. The tax was passed by 80% of voters across the state during its last renewal, allowing free entry to state parks.
“The sales tax helps give every Missourian the opportunity to enjoy nature and outdoor recreation while exploring Missouri’s history," Kelly said.
To learn more about the Gold Medal Award program, visit the American Academy's website.