JEFFERSON CITY – The annual First Day Hikes will take place Jan. 1 at 34 state parks and historic sites across Missouri.
Participants can register and choose from free guided hikes, ranging in difficulty from easy to moderate and covers distances up to 7 1/2 miles, according to a press release.
The annual America’s State Parks First Day Hike events gives people the opportunity to start off the year with an outdoor hike at a state park.
"A first day hike is a great way to start a new tradition and spend time with your friends and family in the new year,” David Kelly, director of the division of state parks, said.
Nearly 55,000 people are expected to participate in guided First Day Hikes, which covers more than 133,000 miles in state parks in 50 states, as stated in the press release. As in the past, participants are encouraged to log their adventures on social media with #FirstDayHikes.
A list of Missouri state parks with guided First Day Hikes and other related activities is available online.