SPRINGFIELD - A federal grand jury has indicted a Missouri state representative with 20 charges relating to claims made about stem cell treatments.
Patricia "Tricia" Ashton Derges, 63, of Nixa, Missouri faces charges stemming from false claims she made about stem cells treatments at her Southern Missouri health clinics.
Derges is licensed as an assistant physician and operates three Ozark Valley Medical Clinic locations in Springfield, Ozark and Branson.
“This defendant abused her privileged position to enrich herself through deception,” U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said. “The indictment alleges she lied to her patients and she lied to federal agents. As an elected official and a health care provider, she deserves to be held to a high standard. This grand jury indictment exposes her deception and holds her accountable for her actions.”
Derges (R) was elected to the Missouri General Assembly in November in Christian County.
She faces eight charges of wire fraud from five victims from December 2018 to May 2020.
She obtained amniotic fluid, which she marketed as a stem cell treatment despite the fluid not containing any cells.
In April, Derges posted on Facebook that the treatment could "provide a potential cure for COVID-19 patients that is safe and natural.”
Derges sold almost $200,000 of the fluid that did not contain any stem cells.
She faces 10 counts of distributing prescription drugs over the internet without a prescription.
Derges also faces two counts of making false statements to federal officers during the case's investigation in May.