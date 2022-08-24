COLUMBIA - Grab-And-Go Meals were provided again this summer across the United States by the Summer Food Service Program, but this year, one state was left behind: Missouri.
In March 2020, each state was given the opportunity to opt in to child nutrition waivers, to be part of the Grab-And-Go program. Parents were able to drive up to sites that were providing meals and take days worth of food for their children and families free of charge.
The waivers were set to expire on June 30, but President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act to extend the program for the remainder of the summer.
According to an exclusive NBC News analysis, all 50 states were contacted and Missouri was the only state to decide to opt out of the Grab-And Go lunches.
According to a statement sent by Kelli Jones, Gov. Mike Parson's communications director, Missouri chose not to participate because the state was "returning to normal operations."
"These normal operations ensure accountability and integrity of the program. By requiring kids to eat meals on-site, we can be confident that the kids who need the meals are getting the meals," the statement said.
Although summer meals were still provided, parents were required to have their child with them and eat on-site, causing some families to be inconvenienced.
Aside from the pandemic, from June 2021 to June 2022, grocery prices rose 10.4%, according to the Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This also plays a part in families' accessibility to affordable meals.
Katie Adkins, the director of communication and marketing at The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri said between May and June, The Food Bank saw an increase of almost 600 people who started to use the pantry.
"And we know that between June and July that number also increased, so we know that it's continuing to go up," Adkins said.
With meals in Missouri being less accessible, The Food Bank in Missouri steps up to make sure each family is fed to the best of their ability.
"The narrative that we aren't feeding kids who need help is just plain false," Jones said.