JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's open records law, better known as the Sunshine Law, turns 50 years old Wednesday. A groundbreaking bill in 1973, nothing like it existed before that allowed citizens, journalists, or anyone access to government meetings and records.
In post-Watergate America, citizens were calling for more transparency in government. Missouri's Sunshine bill was a response to that and proposed new rights that empowered citizens to look into the actions of local and state government functions.
The bill was sponsored by Democratic Senator William Cason, and eventually signed in to law by then-Gov. Kit Bond.
When originally passed, the bill was less than a page-and-a-half in length, with few exceptions. Today, the bill is about 30 pages long with nearly 30 amendments tacked on to it.
On its 50th anniversary, some worry the many amendments have made the law less powerful and more confusing.
