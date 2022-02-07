MISSOURI - The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments in a case filed against the Second Amendment Preservation Act Monday.
The Second Amendment Preservation Act, or House Bill 85, which went into effect in August, declares many federal gun regulations as "invalid" if they don't have an equivalent to Missouri law.
The appellants from St. Louis argued that the law prevents law enforcement from protecting the community. They asked the judges to rule that the law is unconstitutional.
"The federal government cares about this case because this law has posed substantial threats to public safety," Attorney Jeffrey E. Sandberg, a lawyer for the United States, said. "Because of HB 85, it's been harder for us to investigate all manner of crime including violent crime in this state."
Missouri departments are blocked from enforcing the federal laws. Those who violate the law could potentially face a $50,000 lawsuit by private citizens who claim their Second Amendment rights were violated.
The respondents from the state and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the appellants are trying to use the Supreme Court as a first trial, instead of going through the proper trial proceedings in the circuit courts.
"What they're really saying is please short circuit everything, short circuit this adequate remedy of law, short circuit the fact that we never asked the trial court for final judgment and kind of treat this court as a court of first view," Solicitor General John Sauer said.
Sauer said it's the lower courts who should decide on the constitutionality of the case rather than the Supreme Court deciding on the merit of the case.
According to the Associated Press, nearly 60 police chiefs backed the lawsuit against the act, saying that there's confusion about exactly what police can and cannot do. The chiefs belong to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association, the St. Louis Dispatch reported.
The court will rule on the case at a later date.