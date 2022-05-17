JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court convened Tuesday morning for the formal investiture ceremony to administer the oath of office to Robin Ransom.
Ransom is the first Black woman to serve on the state’s high court.
Last year, Gov. Mike Parson chose her to fill a vacancy on the court, but the official ceremony was held Tuesday.
“We had actually looked at Judge Ransom since 2019, early on when I became governor, because I knew these elections were gonna be coming and that’s how important they were for us to get them right,” Parson said.
Parson said he believes Judge Ransom was the best choice to be one of the Supreme Court judges because of her foundation.
“The American dream can stay alive for everybody, but you have to have the right people in the right place to make sure we understand how important that is," Parson said.
Prior to serving the Missouri Supreme Court, Ransom served for six years as a family court commissioner in the city of St. Louis.
“I can’t explain what a transition it is coming from the city of St. Louis and worrying about your little area to coming to Jefferson City. The people behind me have been very supportive, very encouraging and very welcoming," Judge Ransom said.
Throughout the years, Judge Ransom has served the community around her through her service as a member of the Missouri Bar and a member of the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis. She is a frequent presenter to school group and organizations.
“I was born Robin Michelle Ransom. You will not see judge anywhere on that birth certificate, and while I am appreciative of the job and the title, neither of those will ever define who I am as a person," Judge Ransom said.
Judge Ransom is a graduate of the University of Missouri Law-Columbia Law.
The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith. Judge Stith served for 20 years and was the second woman ever to serve on the Court.