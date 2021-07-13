COLE COUNTY − The Missouri Supreme Court heard Medicaid expansion arguments Tuesday.
Oral arguments began at 11 a.m. in Jefferson City and lasted about 30 minutes. You can listen to the arguments here.
Seven judges will decide the future of the expansion, which has no timeline on when a decision is expected.
TODAY: The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the Medicaid expansion at 11 a.m. Three women who are suing the State of Missouri over Medicaid expansion have filed this appeal. I’ll be watching and giving you updates as they become available. @KOMUnews— Kathryn Merck TV (@KathrynMerckTV) July 13, 2021
On June 23, Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem sided with the state in the Medicaid lawsuit, which challenged the state's refusal to fund expansion. Judge Beetem ruled that the August 2020 ballot measure was unconstitutional because it did not contain a funding mechanism.
The lawsuit was brought about by three Missouri mothers who were eligible for the expansion. Attorneys for the three women appealed Beetem's ruling to the Missouri's highest court. The appeal was heard on an expedited schedule because coverage was supposed to start July 1.
Counselor Chuck Hatfield said in his 57-page brief to the Supreme Court that Judge Beetem made several errors during the Circuit Court hearings.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office will represent the state in this case. Soliciter General D. John Sauer argued the case in June and will again argue the case Tuesday. Sauer outlined his arguments in a 77-page brief.
Over 54% of voters voted to pass the expansion last August, but lawmakers failed to fund the expansion in the regular session.
More than 270,000 Missourians would have become eligible on July 1, or those individuals making $17,236 a year or a family of three making $28,676.