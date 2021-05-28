JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Supreme Court will no longer require its appellate and circuit courts to follow previously required COVID-19 operation plans beginning June 15.

In March of 2020, the state's court system suspended all in-person proceedings through April 3, 2020. Other COVID-19 precautions have been in practice by the state's courts since then.

The newest order said decreasing COVID-19 cases and the availability of vaccines are indicators courts no longer need to follow strict COVID-19 precautions.

But, the new order does recommend judges evaluate implementing safety practices as local coronavirus concerns change. 

It also asks for judges to continue remote participation in court for vulnerable people.

