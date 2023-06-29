Missouri Supreme Court Judge Mary R. Russell has been appointed the role of chief justice, set to begin July 1.
She will succeed Judge Paul C. Wilson, who remains on the court, according to a news release from the court's communications counsel.
Russell is the third woman to ever be appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri, the release said. She previously served a term as chief justice from July 2013 through June 2015.
A Missouri native, Russell was appointed in 1995 to the Missouri Eastern District Court of Appeals and served as that court’s chief judge from July 1999 through June 2000.
Russell earned two undergraduate degrees from Truman University and a law degree at the MU. Her out-of-office activities include a plethora of leadership and community service organizations, which has led to several local, state and national awards, according to the news release.