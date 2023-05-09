JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri surpassed $1 billion in legal cannabis sales on May 2, according to the Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations (MDCR).
In a press release, the MDCR said cannabis sales in the state began on Oct. 17, 2020, when a cancer survivor made the state’s first legal medical marijuana purchase at N’Bliss Cannabis Dispensary in St. Louis County.
Missouri began adult-use marijuana sales on Feb. 3, 2023, following the successful passage of marijuana legalization by voters in November 2022.
In the first three months of adult recreational cannabis sales, according to the MDCR, Missouri has sold $350.2 million, including $256.2 million of adult-use cannabis and $94 million in medical marijuana.
For comparison, Illinois, which has twice Missouri’s population, sold a total of $188.1 million in the first three months of adult use sales in January through March 2020.
“Missouri’s newest billion-dollar industry is experiencing significant job growth, providing great products and services to Missourians, and becoming an integral part to the local economy throughout the state,” Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade executive director, said. “Missouri has avoided so many of the early hiccups that other states have experienced transitioning from a medical cannabis program focusing on quality, affordability, access and selection. Missouri’s cannabis program could not have gotten off to a better start. A sincere thank you to all the patients, customers, and small business owners that helped Missouri reach this impressive milestone.”
Missouri has now surpassed 14,800 direct jobs in the industry, and early indications are that these jobs pay higher than cannabis jobs in many other states, according to the release.
When Missourians approved marijuana legalization by more than 127,000 votes in November, Missouri also became the first state in the nation to automatically expunge past, nonviolent marijuana offenses by a vote of the people. More than 31,000 past Missouri cannabis offenses have been automatically expunged, with that number expected to rise quickly in the coming months, according to the MDCR. Part of the 6% sales tax Missourians pay on adult use cannabis sales goes to fund these automatic expungements.