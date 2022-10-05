BOONE COUNTY — Missouri Task Force 1 continues to search for survivors and victims in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian tore through the area.
On Tuesday, the task force inspected over 570 different structures and debris piles, according to a Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD). During their searches, one of the team's Human Remains Detection canines found a deceased victim.
"As difficult as that may be, it is part of what we are assigned to do and our members know that," the BCFPD said in the post. "As much as we would like to find and rescue survivors there is some comfort knowing that we can help provide closure for the family of the victim."
As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have died as a result of the hurricane as reported by CNN. The category 4 storm ripped through the state on Sept. 28, hitting Lee County and Charlotte County particularly hard.
The Florida UAV Strike Team has been working alongside the MO-TF1's Disaster Situation Assessment and Reconnaissance (DSAR) Team to identify and tag structures from the air using drones.
According to the BCFPD, the task force has been assigned to continue their searches on the southern end of the island.
The MO-TF1 left Boone County last Friday and is not expected to be deployed for more than 10 days in total.