BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 is leaving for Kentucky to help aide in recovery efforts following the tornadoes that occurred on Friday night.
According to a press release from the Boone County Fire Protection District, the task force has been activated for deployment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as a type III task force. The team includes 35 personnel and 10 ground support personnel with over 100,000 pounds of equipment.
The task force is expected to depart from the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters within the next three hours. The crew aims to arrive on site on Monday by 8:00 a.m. They will join Indiana Task Force 1, Tennessee Task Force 1 and Ohio Task Force 1. Once MO-TF1 arrives in staging, they will receive a mission assignment based on local needs.
Missouri Task Force 1 has also deployed three members as part of a FEMA Incident Support Team. These three members are filling the rolls of Operations Section Chief, Situation Unit Leader and Division/Group Supervisor.