Missouri Task Force 1 returning Thursday from Kentucky tornado recovery mission

BOONE COUNTY - Missouri Task Force 1 received demobilization orders Wednesday and will arrive back in Columbia Thursday.
MO Task Force 1 was activated Sunday by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to join with the Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio Task Force 1 to help search buildings in response to the tornadoes that devastated parts of Kentucky on the evening of Dec. 10.
MO Task Force 1 left the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters with 35 personnel, 10 additional ground support personnel and around 100,000 pounds of equipment.
The task force completed a total of 1,642 building searches and structural assessments throughout the area of Mayfield, according to a Facebook post.
These searches were to evaluate the damage done to the buildings that were hit by tornadoes and to look for any potential victims inside these structures.
The team's data will be merged with the data from other teams to determine needs during the town's recovery process.
Missouri Task Force 1 is scheduled to arrive back at the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters Thursday. The Facebook post said the team was in "good spirits" and is "proud to assist the citizens of Kentucky."