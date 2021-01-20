JEFFERSON CITY — During his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson said that Missouri continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine as virus positivity rates consistently decrease within the state.
Parson reported that the state is currently experiencing a 12.4% positivity rate, a major decrease from November's high of 24.4%. He explained that the positivity rate has also fallen by nearly 5% in the past week.
Wednesday's briefing comes after Parson was sworn in as the 57th governor of Missouri last Monday.
In order to speed up the vaccination process, the Missouri National Guard will be deployed to nine new vaccination sites across the state. Each site will administer roughly 2,500 doses per day.
Specific dates were not announced, but Parson said the sites should be open by the end of January. He expects a site in southeast Missouri to be ready this weekend, in order to test out the process.
Parson also said he plans to send targeted vaccination teams to St. Louis and Kansas City. These teams will work with vulnerable populations, such as Missourians 65 years and older, in accordance with the state's phased vaccination approach.
Missouri did not experience a major increase in COVID-19 cases during or after the holiday season, Parson emphasized.
"Each and every day, Missourians are still stepping up to do what is necessary to protect themselves and their loved ones, and I want to thank them for that," Parson said.
He estimated that Missouri would receive 76,000 doses of the vaccine this week, followed by another 76,000 by the end of next week.
According to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker, 572,125 doses of the vaccine have been sent to the state of Missouri. Of those, roughly 244,000 have been administered so far.
Dr. Randall Williams, the state's Health Department Director, said this disparity stems from a lag time in reporting. He explained that healthcare facilities are given 10 days to administer and report doses of the vaccine after receiving shipments, so most data is not reported until the final day.
The governor himself has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, although he qualifies for it based on his age. Parson and his wife, Teresa, both contracted the virus in the fall.
Parson said he will receive the vaccine within the next couple months.
"There's a lot more people out there in that range, and they're prioritized more than me," Parson said. "I get the idea of being governor and how important that is, but I've also talked to Dr. Williams, so I know what the medical staff says about what the risks are."
In reference to President Joe Biden's inauguration, Parson said "I haven't even thought about that." He explained that although Wednesday was an important day, the vaccine and supporting Missourians are at the top of his mind.