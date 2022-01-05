JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri will begin honoring first responders who are seriously injured in the line of duty with the "Missouri Red, White and Blue Heart Award," according to a press release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.
The award is the first in the state that recognizes firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, as well as people serving as state or local corrections or court officers beginning with the year 2021.
"Our first responders courageously and selflessly risk their lives each day to apprehend criminals and protect their fellow Missourians, too often suffering serious injuries or even death because of their heroic actions," Gov. Parson said in a statement.
To be eligible for the honor, first responders must have sustained injuries requiring long-term treatment and significant time off duty as a result. A family members will be presented with the award in cases where a first responder is killed.
The Missouri Medal of Valor Review Board approved the addition of the award to the existing list of state public safety awards. The board is an 11-member panel appointed by the Governor that is in charge of reviewing nominees and recommending honorees to the Governor.
The deadline to nominate a first responder is Feb. 28, 2022 and the application is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety Medals website. A ceremony will be scheduled to honor recipients in 2021.