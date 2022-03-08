MISSOURI - Missouri’s 2022 statewide tornado drill will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The drill is annually conducted by the National Weather Service (NWS) and is generally held within the first two weeks of March. The test is in cooperation with the Boone County/Columbia Office of Emergency Management and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
At 10 a.m., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will send an alert to weather radios set to receive the routine weekly tests. Outdoor warning sirens will also sound across participating communities in Missouri. At this time, participants should practice taking cover in their designated shelter.
Unlike recent years, the NWS will not send out a tornado warning alert on people's phones for the drill. Instead, there will only be notifications of a drill on the radio or via outdoor sirens in participating communities.
For Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri, tornado drill will be held on Tuesday, March 8th, at 10 AM. In case of inclement weather, the backup day for Missouri is Thursday, March 10th, also at 10:00 am. #TornadoDrill #SpringSafety2022 #mowx ⛈️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/VLZD3ZbCFu— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) March 7, 2022
Schools, businesses and families are all encouraged to participate in the statewide tornado drill. Schools are encouraged to use the tornado drill as an educational tool for students by incorporating tornado facts and meteorological information and safety tips into their lesson plans.
The tornado drill occurs on the second day of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri. Other days of the week cover lightning, hail, wind and flood safety in Missouri communities.
Brad Charboneau is a meteorologist with the NWS in St. Louis. He said the drill is important not only during the peak tornado season of spring and summer, but during the off-season as well.
"We saw a lot of tornadoes in late November last year, and even some in December," Charboneau said. "Let that serve as a reminder to keep practicing - keep practicing preparedness so that you are ready for severe weather situations year-round."
If there is inclement weather during the drill, it will be postponed until Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
The NWS St. Louis Forecast Office has compiled information about all these weather threats and the safety measure to take in response at its Severe Weather Preparedness Week site.