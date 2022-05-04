JEFFERSON CITY — This weekend, the Missouri Department of Public Safety will honor 11 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021.
A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening in recognition of all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died while serving, according to a news release. On Saturday, the names of the 11 officers who died in 2021 will be added to the wall of honor at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial. The memorial is on the grounds of the State Capitol.
The names of four officers whose historical deaths in the line of duty were recently confirmed will also be added to the wall. These officers are:
- Oscar Edwin Hornberger, who died on April 19, 1930, when he was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow officer during a raid on an illegal liquor manufacturing operation.
- Chris Freeman, who died on Aug. 29, 1941, when he had a fatal heart attack after responding to a call and taking a motorist into custody.
- Herman Sewing, who died on May 24, 1947, when he was fatally struck by a tractor trailer while attempting to free a motorist who was pinned in his vehicle. The motorist also died.
- Charles Lee Burns, who died on Dec. 30, 1966, when he was involved in a head-on vehicle collision on U.S. 54 while transporting three juvenile prisoners.
As part of the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service, Gov. Mike Parson ordered that the Capitol dome and the Law Enforcement Memorial will be lit blue on Friday and Saturday nights.
Nine of the 11 officers honored in the ceremony died from complications after contracting COVID-19. These officers are:
- John Michael Bowe, Missouri Department of Corrections
- Leslie Lee Lentz, Missouri Department of Corrections
- Sonny Lee Orbin, Sr., Missouri Department of Corrections
- Robert Lewis Welch, III, Missouri Department of Corrections
- John Richard Bullard, Jr., Independence Police Department
- Dennis Keith Bennett, Missouri Department of Corrections
- Matthew Logan Davis, Iron County Sheriff’s Office
- Lonnie R. Lejeune, Missouri State Highway Patrol
- John David Luck, Missouri Department of Corrections
Two officers died from injuries:
- Blaize Alyxander Madrid-Evans, from the Independence Police Department, was fatally shot during a residence check for a parole violator.
- Antonio A. Valentine, from the St. Louis County Police Department, was fatally injured in a motor vehicle crash after a vehicle failed to stop for other officers.
Friday's candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City. Saturday's service, which will include Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, begins at 10 a.m.
For more information about the memorial, visit the Department of Public Safety's website.