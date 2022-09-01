JEFFERSON CITY - State residential care and assisted living facilities may now be reimbursed for COVID-19-related expenses through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).
Any facilities hoping to be reimbursed must be licensed by the DHSS, and may ultimately be able to take advantage of the $10 million in federal funding which has been allocated for reimbursement.
As aforementioned, reimbursement may be used for any expenses or business interruption costs directly related to preparing, preventing and responding to COVID-19. These expenses should have been incurred between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022, and may also include payroll costs, training and orientation as well as operation supplies.
"Missouri's residential care and assisted living facilities had some of the most challenging situations to navigate throughout the pandemic," Paula Nickelson, DHSS acting director, said. "This reimbursement opportunity will allow facilities to recover from the unprecedented challenges...so they can focus on providing care to some of Missouri's most vulnerable."
DHSS has created two portal guidance documents to assist operators with online registration and portal navigation. Operators have to register on the MO ARPA portal before they apply with an application checklist and FAQs available here.