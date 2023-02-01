WASHINGTON, D.C. - The US Department of Transportation announced it will allocate $800 million in grant money towards improving road conditions across the country.
According to a news release Wednesday, communities in Missouri are set to receive $4.4 million.
Awards will be distributed through the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which was established through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Funds will be used to improve roadway safety in hopes of preventing deaths and injuries, according to a press release from the US DOT.
According to the release, 10 grants will be distributed to communities in Missouri. They include:
- Columbia
- Cape Girardeau
- Carthage
- Gower
- Kansas City
- Kirkwood
- Sedalia
- East-West Gateway Council of Governments
- Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission
- Ozarks Transportation Organization