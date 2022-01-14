MISSOURI − Missouri is set to receive $484.3 million to help improve the condition of about 2,215 bridges rated in poor condition from a new program from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).
The Bridge Formula Program, or Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program will also help preserve and improve more than 12,715 bridges in fair condition in the state.
According to a press release from DOT, $5.3 billion will be made available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico along with $165 million for tribes this fiscal year.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country -- the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the Interstate highway system," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
Nationally, the program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. Funding will also be allocated for Tribal transportation facility bridges and "off-system" bridges, or locally owned facilities not on the federal-aid highway system.
To incentivize states to direct funds to off-system bridges, the Bridge Formula Program guidance states that 100% of funds can be used for repairing or rehabilitating such locally owned off-system bridges.
Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said the program will help modernize bridges to make them withstand the effects of climate change while increasing accessibility for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists.