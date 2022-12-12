COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched a statewide interactive dashboard last week, showing maternal mortality data.
The state health department says this is the first interactive dashboard in the nation that addresses pregnancy-related deaths.
According to the interactive dashboard, an average of 61 women in Missouri die while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy. That places Missouri at 44th in the nation for maternal mortality, DHSS said.
“The road to becoming a mother is not always easy. DHSS and the PAMR [Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review] Board are looking to help ease what should be a joyful journey from becoming one of grief and loss,” Paula Nickelson, acting director for DHSS, said. “Focusing on increasing awareness of new mothers’ needs and providing postpartum care are a few factors that can impact another new mother from becoming a mortality statistic. With the dashboard, DHSS is hoping to further awareness, discussions and the need to improve obtainable resources for mothers to prevent these tragic deaths.”
The information shown on the dashboard is included in the Maternal Mortality in Missouri 2017-2019 Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review, which was published in 2022. This report reviews maternal mortality in Missouri regarding deaths from 2017-2019.
Between 2017 and 2019, the review found the following:
- The pregnancy-related mortality ratio (PRMR) in Missouri was 25.2 deaths per 100,000 live births,
- The PRMR for Black women was more than three times greater than the ratio for white women,
- 75% of pregnancy-related deaths were determined to be preventable,
- The greatest proportion of pregnancy-related deaths occurred between 43 days and one year after pregnancy,
- Mental health conditions were the leading underlying cause of pregnancy-related deaths, followed by cardiovascular disease,
- All pregnancy-related deaths due to mental health conditions were determined to be preventable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the leading causes of pregnancy-related death varies by race and ethnicity. DHSS says Black women are greater than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
The CEO and founder of Uzazi Village, Hakima Payne, says Black women are treated differently.
“I just don't think people are really addressing the real problem. My expert opinion is that people aren't addressing the underlying issue of these deaths. And for me, that's racism. Racism as it presents in health care,” Payne said. “Black women are simply treated differently, not listened to, not responded to in a timely manner.”
Uzazi Village is a nonprofit organization that aims to stop maternal and infant health inequity. It aims to provide a safe health environment for Black and brown communities.
Payne says maternal mortality is not a new problem.
“It was already bad. Now what we're seeing is that it's just getting steadily worse,” Payne said.
According to the CDC, 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.
“That's the worst part because it means that Black women don't have to die at all, but they die unnecessary deaths,” Payne said. “With maternal mortality most of those deaths don't have to happen. They are happening from medical neglect, malpractice or negligence. A lot of it is tied to that when someone discounts what someone says because they're part of a group that is considered a reputable group."
One way Payne is trying to solve the issue is by studying what she calls "near misses."
“Most of the time, people don't die, but they were put in a situation where they could have died, and that's where I center a lot of my study around near misses,” Payne said.
Payne says there is not just one simple solution, but she suggests awareness, acknowledgment and action.
“We absolutely want to stop unnecessary deaths, but one of the things they're doing is developing anti-racism training for health care environments," Payne said. "The other thing we do is we create adjacent safe spaces."
Uzazi Village has a prenatal clinic specific for Black individuals.
“We're creating pathways for clinical care that are responsive to the needs of Black people in a way that Black people can embrace,” Payne said.
DHSS says the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths are mental health conditions. Payne says mental health conditions are extremely prevalent in pregnant people or those who have been pregnant within a year.
“We see a lot of that and it's mostly untreated. In Black populations also, it mostly does go untreated. I could see this leading to two bigger, greater issues down the road,” Payne said.
There were seven total pregnancy-related deaths in Boone County from 2017-2019. DHSS classified Boone County as having “full access” to the level of maternity care.
There are over 50 counties in Missouri that are classified as a “maternity care dessert.”