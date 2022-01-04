JEFFERSON CITY – Over 1,000 people died in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation. This is the first time fatalities have surpassed 1,000 since 2006.
Preliminary data shows a total of 1,007 fatalities, a 2% increase from 2020.
“These fatalities are unacceptable, alarming and preventable,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna in the release.
According to MoDOT, about two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt.
Preliminary data also shows drivers using a cellphone were involved in more than 2,200 crashes in 2021.
Forty-one percent of the fatal crashes involved speeding or driving too fast for the conditions.
“Every motorist who uses Missouri roadways plays an important role in reducing traffic fatalities," said Colonel Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "The public can help us prevent fatalities by paying attention to the full-time job of driving, obeying all traffic laws, and wearing a seat belt.”