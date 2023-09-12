COLUMBIA − This fall, trees could lose their leaves early or begin changing colors earlier than normal, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
That's due to the dry conditions Missouri experienced this summer, the MDC said. The amount of color seen later in the season could be affected.
The MDC offers weekly fall color updates from agency foresters across the state.
"Our fall color updates are a great resource for the public," MDC forestry field programs supervisor Russell Hinnah said. "Foresters begin posting reports in mid-September that show users where trees are beginning to turn and even suggest great places to see changing leaves."
Additionally, chilly evenings in the fall are critical for the leaves to change color. The peak of fall color usually hits around mid-October.
The annual fall color update from MDC can be found here. The weekly report includes what species of trees are turning and suggestions on the best places to see them. The updates run from September through November.