JEFFERSON CITY — Twenty-two relay runners raced across the MKT Nature and Fitness Trail on Saturday to support a Missouri veterans organization called Veterans Community Project.
Saturday was the final leg of a 300-mile, 5-day relay, called "Run Home." The project is operated through VCP, which was founded by combat veterans, and aims at raising awareness and funds for Missouri veterans facing homelessness.
The relay began at Tiny House Village in Kansas City and will end on Sunday, when the final runner makes it to New Tiny House Village in St. Louis.
Tiny House Village in Kansas City has 49 furnished, transitional homes with full kitchens and bathrooms for veterans.
The fundraiser's organizer, Eric Kaseff, began working on the project in May 2022. He said "Run Home" has raised $150,000 toward New Tiny House Village's funds since then.
"I couldn't have done this without the staff at VCP, without the volunteers that have helped me, and especially the runners and bikers that are doing this thing. This is no small feat," Kaseff said.
Kaseff started volunteering for the organization in March 2022. As an Air Force veteran, he said he wanted to educate himself more on veterans facing homelessness.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 18 million Americans, or 7% of the adult population, served in the U.S. Armed Forces in 2018. Nearly 13% of the homeless population were veterans.
A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) 2020 report found an estimated 6,527 Missourians facing homeless, 453 of them were veterans.
Kaseff wasn’t just an organizer in Saturday’s activities. He started in the first relay from Tiny House Village in Kansas City, then he ran to Pleasant Hill, Missouri on the Rock Island Spur Trailhead, and finally made it to the Katy Trail in Windsor, Missouri.
"My favorite part has actually been the race itself. I didn't expect this to be as much fun as it is," Kaseff said.
He said he ran a total of 27 miles in 90-degree heat and on the city streets of Kansas City. He also said he made sure to take breaks and stay in shaded areas while rehydrating.
One of the racers, Teri Krueger, a Columbia resident of 16 years, started running at 7 a.m. Saturday morning in Hartsburg, Missouri.
She said she's running because some of her family and friends are service members, and she wanted to support the cause.
"It's something that's near and dear to me, and to a lot of people," Krueger said.
A spokesperson for VCP, Kelly Seward, said New Tiny House Village in St. Louis is currently in its first phase with 20 frames up for transitional homes.
When the first phase is complete at the end of this year, there will be 50 transitional homes identical to the ones in Kansas City.
There will also be an outreach center for any veterans to pick up basic needs, such as food and hygiene products, which are all donated by the community in St. Louis.
Seward also said veterans can apply for tools while looking for a new job such as emergency assistance and utility funds and receive financial literacy education.
When the "Run Home" runners reach New Tiny House Village on Sunday, members of the community will come together and sign their names inside the house frames from 2-4 p.m.
"We tell the veterans [when they first move in], the support of the community is in the walls of the house," Seward said.
Kaseff said he hopes to have $300,000 raised for next year's "Run Home" relay.