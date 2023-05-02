JEFFERSON CITY - Advocates held a voting rights legislative day in the Missouri Capitol rotunda Tuesday to support voting rights to various people, as well as urge their representatives to reject House Joint Resolution 43.
Currently, only a simple majority (over 50%) of votes is needed to approve changes to the state constitution. HJR 43 would raise the percentage needed to approve initiative petitions from 50% to 60%.
For context, Missourians voted to legalize recreational marijuana, a constitutional amendment, during the 2022 midterms with only a 53% approval.
If HJR 43 passes, it would automatically increase the threshold of votes needed to approve a referendum on the ballot to 60%.
Denise Lieberman, director and general counsel of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, said advocates showed up to the Capitol Tuesday to make their voice heard.
"We are here at a pivotal moment, as Missouri's House of Representatives considers the fate of Missouri's more than century-long initiative petition process," Lieberman said.
Lieberman says lawmakers should be working in Missouri voters' favor, not against them.
"Our vote is how we have a say and how we have a voice," Lieberman said.
"And lawmakers should be working to encourage and expand access to the ballot, not make it more restrictive."
HJR 43 was sent to a conference committee Tuesday. The bill has had many amendments which lawmakers haven't been able to agree on.
"It's not about Democrats versus Republicans," Lieberman said. "It's really about the ability of everybody to be able to have a say in the issues that matter most to them and their families and their communities."
Nimrod Chapel, president of the Missouri NAACP, told KOMU 8 that those who rallied Tuesday are representing many people across the state.
"These are advocates from across the state that represent thousands and thousands of people," he said. "The message heard here and the communications that we're delivering to representatives represent hundreds of thousands of Missourians."
Felicia Hampton, a member of the coalition, said she wants to see change.
"[In] the African American community, we have a low voter turnout, and I want to see that change. I want to see us make a difference in that," she says.
Secretary of State John Ashcroft attended the rally and said he talked with some of the voter advocates.
"I'm always encouraged from people that are concerned about our elections and making sure our elections have accessibility, security and credibility," he said.
He said he encourages Missourians to reach out to his office with any concerns.
"We always want to make sure we're running elections as well as possible to make sure that everyone that's otherwise eligible can vote," Ashcroft said. "They can know that it's secure, and they can trust the results."
Lieberman said she hopes they will see a change in Missouri lawmakers.
"We are hoping that Missouri lawmakers will reject efforts to make Missouri's citizen initiative process harder and support efforts to ensure that all Missourians, even the most marginalized among us are able to make their voices heard at the ballot box," she said.
Advocates also rallied to uplift provisions to HB367. The bill would allow voters without ID to cast provisional ballots and would provide protections against threats and harassment to poll workers. Advocates also rallied for provisions to SB72, which would restore voting rights to Missourians who are on probation or parole.