COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is considering adding new Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) standards for K-12 students across the state. They want you to have a voice in deciding whether and/or how they're implemented.
Below is a draft of the proposed new SEL standards, and stakeholders can share feedback to DESE using this survey, which will be open for public comment until Sept. 15. It asks for comments and feedback to be as specific as possible.
The state Board of Education tasked a work group with creating the SEL standards. They're separated into the core developmental categories of "Me," "We," and "Others."
Mallory McGowin, the chief communications officer for DESE, says the idea to implement SEL standards arose after feedback from Missouri educators who "continue to struggle to address student behavior and classroom management issues" in 2022.
She emphasized that these are behavioral standards and would not change curriculum in schools.
"The SEL standards aim to ensure students learn to develop the attributes and characteristics needed to work well with others – both now and later in work and life," McGowin said.
Sarah Richards is a mom who has kids in third and eighth grades in Columbia Public Schools. After reading over the SEL principles, she said, "I think it raises self-awareness and social awareness. They can focus on things or areas they might struggle in, a lot of it is communication."
Richards said she believes DESE's intentions that these standards will not impede on curriculum, but she acknowledged that some parents may find them unnecessary.
"I think it depends on the student," she said. "Everyone is at a different level. Some people may not think their child needs that extra help and then there's other parents that I think know their child would benefit from it."
"I don't see that there would be any disadvantage," Richards added.
Emma Williams, an MU student studying education leadership, said she hopes to become a high school counselor.
"I think it's super important that people have a say in this," she said. "They're the ones sending their kids to these schools and they're the ones going to be directly affected."
Williams added that while behavioral training is a component of her degree, she values "being able to understand that we can speak up to those who have been in the education force already and give our opinion on these things."
Once the public survey closes on Sept. 15, DESE says the results will be compiled and shared with the State Board of Education on Oct. 16.