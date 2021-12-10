MISSOURI − Participants in Missouri's Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program will receive extended temporary cash value benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases (CVB) for January, February and March 2022.
The increase is the same amount as November and December: $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding participants.
Standard CVB values range from $9-11.
According to a press release from the Department of Health and Senior Services, eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before Jan. 1 to avoid any delays.
WIC families can shop at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 117 local agencies.
WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.